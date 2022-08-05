WP: Russia has turned to Türkiye for help in circumventing sanctions

Russia has turned to Türkiye for help in circumventing the sanctions imposed against it because of the war in Ukraine.

The US newspaper The Washington Post wrote about this on August 5 with reference to information from Ukrainian intelligence.

The Russian proposal, which was intercepted ahead of a meeting between the two leaders, indicates that Russia hopes that Turkey will agree to proposals that will help it avoid sanctions restrictions in the banking, energy, and industrial sectors.

The proposal calls on Erdoganʼs government to allow Russia to buy stakes in Turkish refineries, oil terminals and storage tanks, a move that economists say could help hide the origin of exports after the European Unionʼs oil embargo takes full effect next year. Russia is also demanding that several state-owned Turkish banks open correspondent accounts for the largest Russian banks, which economists and sanctions experts say would be a flagrant violation of Western sanctions, and that Russian industrial producers be allowed to operate in free economic zones in Turkey.