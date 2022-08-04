Bloomberg: Russia found a new way to transport its oil — needed Egypt for that

Russia appears to have found a new way to get its oil onto the market to circumvent sanctions — it mixes it with Egyptian oil, making it harder to trace the origin of the raw material.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Thus, on July 24, a cargo of about 700 000 barrels of Russian oil was delivered to the Egyptian oil terminal "El-Hamra". Within a few hours, the ship Chris picked up the shipment from the port. The shipment could contain part or all of the cargo of Russian oil. When the Chris left Al Hamra on July 28, its cargo tanks were nearly full. It is currently moored at the Ras Shukhair oil terminal on the Red Sea coast in Egypt. Due to the possible mix-up, it is difficult to track the final destination of the cargo. The trend to hide Russian oil shipments is intensifying as European buyers began to avoid it after the invasion of Ukraine.