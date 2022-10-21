Iran urged its citizens not to go to Ukraine or leave this country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran advises its citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine or to leave the country if they are already there.

This is stated in the report of Reuters.

"In connection with the escalation of military conflicts and increasing instability in Ukraine, all citizens of Iran are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to this country. At the same time, Iranian citizens living in Ukraine are advised to leave this country in order to preserve their lives and safety," the ministry noted.