All the authorities have resumed work in Lyman. Demining of the cityʼs territory is currently underway

Stabilization measures have been completed in Lyman, Donetsk region, liberated from the Russian invaders. Demining of the cityʼs territory is currently underway.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko informed about this on the air of the national telethon.

"Stabilization measures have been completed in Lyman. The activities of the authorities have already returned... Demining is carried out almost all day long. Squads and units of the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region from other regions have been reinforced... Now the road leading to Kharkiv from Donetsk region has been cleared of mines, and it is possible to drive through it. The demining process continues... In fact, we have roadways on the main roads and are already working on sites where restoration work needs to be carried out. But stabilization measures and measures to identify collaborators have been completed, there are also results," Kyrylenko noted.

He noted that the settlements in the Lyman district are so much damaged, and the private sector is practically not subject to restoration.

"Now, work has been going on for more than two weeks to restore the electricity supply. Currently, mobile communication has been restored, food and drinking water are delivered, and ATMs have been installed. But we understand that going through the autumn-winter period will be extremely difficult. Because the houses where people lived are simply do not exist anymore," added the head of the region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that the residents of the community should still evacuate in order to survive the winter safely.

"In terms of the number of people, especially in the Lyman community, there is a need for them to evacuate, because there simply arenʼt even places where they can live. Those houses that will be subject to restoration in the future, they are now preserved in order to preserve the condition that remained for further restoration," Kyrylenko explained.