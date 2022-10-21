“We maintain fire control.” The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Antonivka Bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivka Bridge in the occupied territory of the Kherson region.
The spokeswoman for the operational command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this on the air of the telethon on October 21.
"Yes, we maintain fire control [over the bridge], but we do not strike at critical infrastructure objects to damage them. We do not strike at the civilian population and settlements. Even the occupiers claim that civilians cannot be on the bridge at this time, because it is a curfew. There were no civilians there," Humenyuk noted.
On the evening of October 20, explosions rang out on the Antonivka Bridge. Russian propagandists claimed that there were allegedly four dead who were "evacuated" to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The bridge is open for civilians from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the first reports of strikes began around 11:00 p.m.
- On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Russian troops had mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The dam of this hydroelectric power plant holds approximately 18 million cubic meters of water. Hundreds of thousands of people may be affected, and the consequences of this terrorist attack may become a historical catastrophe.
- On the evening of October 18, the occupied Kherson region informed about the "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro River". The commander of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine General Surovikin stated that further actions regarding Kherson will depend on the "difficult military-tactical situation, difficult decisions cannot be ruled out."
- On October 16, it became known that the Russians began evacuating "state institutions" from the Kherson region to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.