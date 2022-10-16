The occupiers began evacuating “state institutions” from the Kherson region

The Russians began evacuating "state institutions" from the Kherson region to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The occupiers are intensifying filtering measures in the Kherson region and have begun the process of evacuating the so-called state institutions. According to available information, employees and property of banks and the Pension Fund are being taken from Kherson to the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea," the General Staff noted.

According to their data, the level of moral and psychological condition of the population in the border areas of Russia has significantly decreased. In particular, this is caused by the lack of medical care for civilians.