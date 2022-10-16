In the south, the ratio of losses of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the occupiers is 1 to 6.5

In the southern direction, the ratio of losses among Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders is approximately 1 to 6.5.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, with reference to the data of the commander of the South Army, Major General Andriy Kovalchuk.

According to him, the critical limit of the loss ratio is 1 to 8, after which the enemyʼs army will begin to psychologically crumble. Currently, the Russians in the southern direction are very demoralized, which allows the Ukrainian Armed Forces to actively liberate Ukrainian land.

"The troops of the Russian Federation are already in a rather difficult situation in the south, but it is not time to relax. On the contrary, we must gather all our strength and power and squeeze the Russian army out of our land," added Malyar.