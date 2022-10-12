The armed forces have already liberated 75 settlements in the Kherson region

According to official data, as of October 12, Ukrainian troops de-occupied 75 settlements in the Kherson region.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.
"In the Kherson region, 75 settlements have been confirmed liberated from the Russian invaders today. In October alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned 29 settlements under the yellow-blue flag," he said.
Janushevich says that the occupiers left behind ruins. The state of infrastructure in the de-occupied territories is terrible. The people who remained there, which is about seven thousand of the more than 19 thousand people who were there before the invasion, now live without water and electricity. One of the key problems is the restoration of the electricity supply, but they are working on it.