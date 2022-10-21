Two thousand mobilized Russians arrived in the occupied Kherson region

Up to 2 000 mobilized Russians arrived in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Up to 2 000 Russian mobilized people arrived in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line. At the same time, the occupation authorities issued an order to prepare evacuation for the so-called "banking institutions", prepared evacuation lists of imported Russian medical workers and teachers. Objects of the humanitarian sphere stop working in Kherson," reports the headquarters.