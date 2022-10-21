The Ukrainian Armed Forces blew up two warehouses with Russian ammunition in Kherson region

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 28 invaders, two Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems, an enemy checkpoint and two warehouses with ammunition in the southern direction over the past day.

This information was made public by the Operational Command "South".

The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions three times with army and attack aircraft in the Beryslav district, but received fire damage in response and retreated.

In total, during the combat day, the Defense Forces used aviation seven times: they hit enemy air defense positions, accumulation of equipment, and ammunition depots.

The recorded losses of the enemy are: 28 soldiers, two self-propelled artillery systems of the "Msta-S" type, a mortar, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank, as well as two infantry fighting vehicles and other automotive equipment were damaged. An enemy checkpoint was destroyed in the Borozenka district. Two warehouses with ammunition were blown up. The rest of the results are being investigated.