Croatia has joined Ukraineʼs genocide case against Russia

Croatia submitted an application to join the genocide case, for which Ukraine is suing Russia at the UN International Court of Justice.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia.

"As a state party to the Genocide Convention, the Republic of Croatia has the right to join the proceedings and intends to present its interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Genocide Convention. In its statement, Croatia focuses on the interpretation of Article IX of the Genocide Convention and claims that the court has jurisdiction over the case," the statement said.

According to Article 63 of the Statute of the court, when it comes to the interpretation of a convention to which states other than those participating in the case are parties, each of these states has the right to join the judicial process. In this case, the explanation provided by the court will be equally binding for them.