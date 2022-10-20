Croatia has joined Ukraineʼs genocide case against Russia

Croatia submitted an application to join the genocide case, for which Ukraine is suing Russia at the UN International Court of Justice.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia.
"As a state party to the Genocide Convention, the Republic of Croatia has the right to join the proceedings and intends to present its interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Genocide Convention. In its statement, Croatia focuses on the interpretation of Article IX of the Genocide Convention and claims that the court has jurisdiction over the case," the statement said.
According to Article 63 of the Statute of the court, when it comes to the interpretation of a convention to which states other than those participating in the case are parties, each of these states has the right to join the judicial process. In this case, the explanation provided by the court will be equally binding for them.
- On February 26, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice of the United Nations regarding Russiaʼs violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Also, Ukraine immediately submitted a petition for preventive measures, in which it asked the UN court to order Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. It is the "genocide" of the population of occupied Donbas that Putin justifies the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Great Britain, Germany, USA, Sweden, Romania, France, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Estonia, Spain, Australia, Portugal, Austria, Luxembourg and Greece have already officially joined this lawsuit of Ukraine.
- In an interview with Babel, the representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, Anton Korynevнch, said that the participation of third countries in the case of Ukraine against Russia about genocide will allow them to act as a united front against the Russian Federation in court.