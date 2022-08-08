The representative of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice explained what the participation of third countries in the case against Russia about genocide would bring

The representative of Ukraine at the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, Anton Korynevich, said that the participation of third countries in the case of Ukraine against Russia on genocide would allow to act as one front against the Russian Federation in court.

Korynevich told about this in an interview with Babel.

The involvement of countries in the case takes place according to the procedure of intervention — intervention by third parties. Latvia, Lithuania and New Zealand have already done this at the end of July, submitting applications to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to join the case.

"When there is a convention — for example, on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide — it applies to many states that have given their consent to it. In this case, other parties may enter the case. Thus, they emphasize the importance of the relevant proceedings and the fact that they support a certain side. Recently, 43 states and the European Union published a document supporting Ukraineʼs statement in this case and are considering the issue of interventions. Here are three countries that have already implemented them. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working so that there are more interventions and the international community acts as a single front against the Russian Federation in this case," explained Korynevich.