News

Power cuts in Ukraine will continue tomorrow, October 21

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

There will be intermittent power outages throughout the country tomorrow, October 21.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow we all face another difficult day — temporary restrictions on energy consumption will be possible throughout Ukraine. In which regions — we will inform you tomorrow morning," the message said.

Regional operators of the electricity distribution system will publish more detailed information about outages in the regions.