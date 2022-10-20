Power cuts in Ukraine will continue tomorrow, October 21

There will be intermittent power outages throughout the country tomorrow, October 21.
This was reported by Ukrenergo.
"Tomorrow we all face another difficult day — temporary restrictions on energy consumption will be possible throughout Ukraine. In which regions — we will inform you tomorrow morning," the message said.
Regional operators of the electricity distribution system will publish more detailed information about outages in the regions.
- On October 20, restrictions on the supply of electricity were introduced throughout Ukraine. The authorities stated that 40% of the countryʼs energy facilities were damaged by Russian attacks.
- Amnesty International called the Russian shelling of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure a war crime.