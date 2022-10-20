Norway has suspended processing of asylum applications from Russians

Norway has suspended the procedure for considering asylum applications from Russian citizens.
This is reported by Deutsche Welle and the Norwegian TV channel TV2.
Currently, the Norwegian authorities are assessing the situation with the influx of Russians at the border who are fleeing mobilization, and are waiting for the European Union to adopt a unified policy on the mass influx of Russians.
Norwayʼs immigration authorities say there are currently around 300 Russians seeking asylum at the Norwegian border.
- At the beginning of September, the countries of the European Union terminated the simplified visa regime with Russia. The European Commission recommended that member states introduce a stricter approach to issuing Schengen visas to Russians. The Baltic countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and Finland have closed their borders to Russian tourists altogether.
- Norway suspended the agreement on a simplified visa regime with Russia at the end of September, duplicating the decision of the Council of the European Union.
- Germany tightened visa requirements for Russians, and Bulgaria introduced a visa regime for Russians with official passports.