Norway has suspended processing of asylum applications from Russians

Norway has suspended the procedure for considering asylum applications from Russian citizens.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle and the Norwegian TV channel TV2.

Currently, the Norwegian authorities are assessing the situation with the influx of Russians at the border who are fleeing mobilization, and are waiting for the European Union to adopt a unified policy on the mass influx of Russians.

Norwayʼs immigration authorities say there are currently around 300 Russians seeking asylum at the Norwegian border.