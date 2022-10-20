The Antimonopoly Committee exposed a conspiracy in the construction of the Podil-Voskresenka Bridge in Kyiv

The Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) exposed the conspiracy of two companies that participated in tenders for the execution of project and search works on the Podil-Voskresenka Bridge in Kyiv. They were fined.
The press service of AMCU writes about it.
"During the investigation of the case, Northern MTV established that “FORMA” LLC and IBK “UKRBUD” LLC coordinated their actions, in particular, they used joint IP addresses to manage accounts and for reporting to the State Tax Service (STS) authorities, acted synchronously when obtaining bank guarantees, etc." noted there.
In view of these facts, the AMCU decided that the companies acted in collusion and violated the law. Therefore, they were fined and banned from bidding for three years.
- The Podil-Voskresenka Bridge should connect Podil with the left-bank districts of Voskresenka and Raiduzhnyi massif. Construction, which began in 1993 (actually in 2003), was repeatedly halted due to lack of funding.
- The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko planned to open the Bridge by the end of 2021.
- On October 19, the Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office criticized the city councilʼs decision to allocate 183 million hryvnias for the completion of the Podil-Voskresenka bridge. The head of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office appealed to the mayor with a request to bring to the consideration of the City Council the issue of canceling this decision and direct these funds to more urgent needs of the capital.