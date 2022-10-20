The Antimonopoly Committee exposed a conspiracy in the construction of the Podil-Voskresenka Bridge in Kyiv

The Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) exposed the conspiracy of two companies that participated in tenders for the execution of project and search works on the Podil-Voskresenka Bridge in Kyiv. They were fined.

The press service of AMCU writes about it.

"During the investigation of the case, Northern MTV established that “FORMA” LLC and IBK “UKRBUD” LLC coordinated their actions, in particular, they used joint IP addresses to manage accounts and for reporting to the State Tax Service (STS) authorities, acted synchronously when obtaining bank guarantees, etc." noted there.

In view of these facts, the AMCU decided that the companies acted in collusion and violated the law. Therefore, they were fined and banned from bidding for three years.