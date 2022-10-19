The Kyiv City Council allocated 183 million for the construction of the Podil Bridge. The Prosecutorʼs Office calls for the “common sense”

The Metropolitan Prosecutorʼs Office criticized the Kyiv City Councilʼs decision to allocate 183 million hryvnias for the completion of the Podil-Voskresenka Bridge.

This is stated in the statement of the prosecutorʼs office.

"The decision to allocate UAH 183 million in additional funding for the completion of the bridge crossing, the construction of which has been going on for almost 30 years, contradicts common sense and does not contribute to the rational use of the city budget," the prosecutorʼs office stated.

The head of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office Oleh Kiper appealed to the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko with a request to submit to the session of the Kyiv City Council the issue of canceling this decision and direct these funds to more urgent needs of the capital.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the war, as a result of enemy rocket attacks on the infrastructure of the capital, a significant part of residential and public buildings and infrastructure objects have been destroyed or damaged, which have not yet been restored, and their restoration requires considerable time and money.