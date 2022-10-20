Russia fired 154 missiles and 176 drones at Ukraine in 10 days

The Russians have sharply increased their strikes on Ukraine with the help of Iranian drones and missiles. At the same time, the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense systems has become an order of magnitude higher.

This was reported at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

According to him, since October 10, the Russians have launched 154 missiles over Ukraine. This is seven times more than the number that the enemy used in the first decade of October (21 rockets).

Air-launched cruise missiles became the main type of missile weapons used by the Russians to attack Ukraine. Also, the occupying forces increased the intensity of use of ground-based missiles.

At the same time, the effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system remains at a fairly high level.

"64% of them, which is 81 missiles, were destroyed," Hromov added.

He also stated that the Russians have doubled the use of kamikaze drones compared to the first decade of the month.

"Since October 10, the enemy has used 176 anti-aircraft missiles. Taking into account the acquisition of experience and the receipt of new samples of portable air defense systems, the effectiveness of the air defense system has increased significantly in recent weeks. Of the drones used by the enemy during the last week, 65 drones were probably aimed at Kyiv and the region. Almost half of them — 27 units — flew from Belarus," Hromov added.