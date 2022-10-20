Klitschkoʼs deputy denied the allocation of 183 million for the construction of the Podil Bridge

No additional funds were allocated from the budget of Kyiv for the completion of the Podil-Voskresenka Bridge.

This was reported by the deputy mayor, the secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko.

According to him, this construction is currently not being financed at all, and the changes to the budget of Kyiv reflect the funds of the road subsidy approved by the state at the beginning of the year.

"In January 2022, Ukravtodor agrees to the Kyiv City State Administration to distribute road subvention funds, including UAH 815 million for the construction of the Podil Bridge crossing. This amount did not change either in June or in September 2022," Volodymyr Bondarenko explained.

He noted that in October 2022, the city council brought Kyivʼs budget in line with the indicators agreed by Ukravtodor, reflecting in the cityʼs budget the money for the construction of the Podil Bridge — 1.20 billion UAH, including the road subsidy — 815 million UAH.

According to the deputy mayor, from the beginning of 2022, the budget of the capital received 0.285 billion UAH of road subsidies. Of these, UAH 260 million went to capital expenditures. As of February 24, capital expenditures at the expense of the road subsidy were not financed. And this is not expected until the end of 2022 either.

"Under these conditions, the Kyiv City State Administration agreed with Ukravtodor to redistribute the already received UAH 260 million of road subvention for ongoing road repairs, and not for capital expenditures. According to Article 103-1 of the Budget Code of Ukraine, the road subsidy can be used only for roads," the deputy mayor emphasized.