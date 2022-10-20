The General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six cruise missiles, one helicopter and 16 Russian drones over the past day

The Air Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down six cruise missiles, one Ka-52 helicopter and 16 Russian drones, including 14 Shahed-136.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data from the General Staff, the authorities of Iran and Russia have agreed to send advisers and instructors for attack drones to Russia. In particular, it is known about the training of the operators of the existing Shahed-136 and Arash-2 drones, which can be provided to the Russians in the future.