The General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six cruise missiles, one helicopter and 16 Russian drones over the past day

The Air Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down six cruise missiles, one Ka-52 helicopter and 16 Russian drones, including 14 Shahed-136.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data from the General Staff, the authorities of Iran and Russia have agreed to send advisers and instructors for attack drones to Russia. In particular, it is known about the training of the operators of the existing Shahed-136 and Arash-2 drones, which can be provided to the Russians in the future.
- The Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, previously wrote that Iranian instructors in Ukraine are already managing the launches of Shahed-136 drones and teaching Russians to do so.
- But the Reuters agency, citing sources, reported that Iran refused to supply Russia with more powerful Arash-2 kamikaze drones. They donʼt want the U.S. to get access to these technologies.
- Arash-2 combat kamikaze drones have a wingspan of up to 4 m, a length of up to 4.5 m, and a range of up to 1 000 km, and according to some sources — 1 600 km. Their warhead can be several times larger than that of the Shahed-136.