”Pretending that nothing is happening is incorrect.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to China, which “did not see” the Russian strikes on Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to China, which "did not see" the Russian strikes on Kyiv. They were surprised that the Chinese ambassador did not pass on information about the events in the Ukrainian capital to Beijing.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.

"It is difficult for me to imagine that the Chinese ambassador, who is in Ukraine, does not inform his government about the attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Our embassy in Beijing also regularly sends information about Russiaʼs crimes in Ukraine to the Chinese Foreign Ministry," he said.

Nikolenko emphasized that Ukraine expects a more proactive role from China as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"There can be no compromises or political nuances when it comes to condemning barbaric crimes against the civilian population," Nikolenko stressed.