The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that they “know nothing” about the attack on Kyiv. They call for “calmness and restraint”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China stated that it "knows nothing" about the attack on Kyiv on October 17, when five civilians were killed, and stated that "calmness and restraint" must be shown in order to de-escalate.

The corresponding statement was made by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Wang Wenbin.

The journalist asked him to comment on the latest Russian attacks on Kyiv, but the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that he "doesnʼt know anything about it." In his commentary, he called the war a "crisis in Ukraine," and Chinaʼs position on it "consistent and clear."

“I donʼt know about what you mentioned. Chinaʼs position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear. Under the current circumstances, all interested parties should show calmness and restraint, encourage and support all diplomatic efforts that contribute to the peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, for a joint de-escalation of the situation," he answered a journalistʼs question about the latest drone attack on Kyiv.