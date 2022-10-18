Drone attack on Kyiv: the number of victims of an attack on a residential building has increased to five

The number of people killed as a result of an enemy kamikaze drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv has increased to five.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"From under the rubble of a building in the center of the capital, which was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone yesterday morning, the body of another dead resident was recovered. This is already the fifth victim of Russiaʼs barbaric attack on the capital on October 17," wrote the head of the capital.

He added that the search and rescue work in the house is ongoing, the debris is also being dismantled and construction debris is being removed.