The Russians hit the Burshtyn TPP with a rocket in Ivano-Frankivsk. People were not wounded

On October 19, Russian troops attacked the Burshtyn thermal power plant (TPP) with rockets near the city of Burshtyn in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk.

A fire started at the TPP due to shelling. People were not wounded.

"We have hit the Burshtyn TPP, which caused a fire. All services are working, rescuers are on site. Thank God, there are no victims," Onyshchuk noted.

The road around the station was closed, but there is a detour through the surrounding villages.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration called on residents of the region to limit the use of electrical appliances from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.