Kuleba: Greece began to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Greece began the transfer of Soviet infantry fighting vehicles (IFV-1) to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference following the negotiations with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

"I wonʼt hide it, we especially appreciate the weapons that Greece transfers to Ukraine so that we can defend our land. It is very important that the long-awaited shipment of IFV-1 armored infantry vehicles for Ukraine has already begun from Greece. They will soon arrive in our army and will instantly strengthen the combat capability and defense capability of our country," he noted.

Kuleba thanked the Greek side for this help and added that Greece is also considering Ukraineʼs request for the supply of air defense equipment.

IFV-1 is the first serial Soviet armored combat tracked vehicle that can float and is designed to transport personnel of motorized rifle units to the battlefield.