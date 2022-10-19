The Verkhovna Rada created the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Russian Aggression. It will be replenished with nationalized property

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted a law on the creation of the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Russian Aggression. Funds will go from there for restoration, reconstruction of buildings, restoration of electricity, gas and water supply, as well as for the purchase of property stolen by the Russians.

The MP from "Holos" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed this in his Telegram channel.

251 MPs voted pro.

The law stipulates that all funds received from the nationalization of property and from its sale will go to a special fund. Money from this fund will be used in agreement with the committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

It is planned that this Fund will finance:

a construction of public buildings;

a reconstruction and overhaul of critical infrastructure;

a reconstruction and overhaul of housing for displaced persons;

a development of project documentation;

a purchase of housing for war victims;

a purchase of equipment for educational institutions;

a restoration of lighting, electricity and gas supply.

The main condition is that all this will apply only to objects destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression.