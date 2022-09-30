The Ukrainian Parliament will vote for the draft law on the nationalization of all Russian assets on the territory of Ukraine

The draft law on the nationalization of all Russian assets will be considered at the next meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his address.

He asked the deputies to immediately and unanimously support this bill in order to "dismantle Russian influence in Ukraine."

According to him, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to apply sanctions to "significant individuals and legal entities of Russia who did not have the courage to speak out in defense of humanity and international law, or who in one way or another are involved in aggressive steps against Ukraine and community of democratic nations".

Later, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, stated during a telethon that the sanctions package contained thousands of names and companies.

"These sanctions include a large package of Russian oligarchs, Russian industrial companies, officials, and members of the State Duma. This is a very big project. We worked on it for a long time. There are thousands of names, thousands of companies included in this sanctions package," he said, according to Interfax-Ukraine report.