Estonia recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

The Parliament of Estonia (Rijgikogu) recognized the ruling regime in Russia as terrorist.

This is reported by ERR.

The statement was supported by 88 members of parliament.

"Supporting the call of the Parliament of Ukraine to the states and international organizations, the Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist, and the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism, whose actions must be repelled jointly. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations," the message states.

The parliament does not recognize pseudo-referendums and the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia, supports the creation of an international tribunal for war criminals, and condemns the use of groups like the "Wagnerites" (members of the PMC “Wagner”).

"Parliament considers it necessary to recognize the armed forces of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Peopleʼs Republics created by the Russian Federation and the private military company “Wagner” as terrorist organizations," the decision reads.

The Estonian Parliament also supports the demand to deprive Russia of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and also calls on the EU to show unity in the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and to increase military and economic aid to Ukraine.