Zhytomyr was left without electricity and water due to rocket attacks

There is no electricity or water supply in Zhytomyr as a result of the strikes inflicted by Russia.

This was reported by the mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

"The morning began with “strikes” on Zhytomyr. Now there is no electricity or water in the city. Hospitals are on backup power. We are working," he wrote.

The authorities promise to provide information on victims and damage later.

"After the cut-off signal — please pick up children from school and kindergartens! There will be no face-to-face training today! Due to the lack of electricity, lunches in preschool educational institutions will not be prepared," added the mayor.