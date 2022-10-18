The Russians hit the energy sector in Zhytomyr and Dnipro with four missiles

The Russians hit the energy infrastructure facility in Dnipro and Zhytomyr with four missiles. There is a fire and serious destruction.

This was informed by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko stated that certain districts of Dnipro, Synelnykove and Vasylkivka remained without electricity. One of the pumping stations of "Dniprovodokanal" was de-energized. On the left bank of the city there are water interruptions.

"All services will go to work as soon as the danger of new attacks passes. Please. Only economical consumption will help us. We save electricity wherever possible. Now it is very important," Reznichenko emphasized.