The occupiers struck an energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

Russian invaders struck one of the energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.

This was informed by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"Preliminarily, three "strikes" to the energy supply facility on the Left Bank of the city," he noted. Residents of the Troeshchyna housing estate report a lack of electricity. An air alert was again announced in the city.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported that a critical infrastructure facility in the Desnyanskyi district was hit.

"All services are following the place. More detailed information later," he added.