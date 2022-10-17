Hungary did not support the EU training mission for the Armed Forces

The Hungarian government did not support the proposal of the European Union to start a training mission for the Ukrainian military.

Budapest Times writes about it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijártó, said that such a move threatens to escalate the war. He became the only representative of the EU country who refused to vote.

"Anything that leads to escalation is not something we think is a good idea," he said, adding that central Europe could be drawn into the conflict as a result.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary noted that his country does not want to spend its resources on a training mission for Ukrainians. However, his refusal did not prevent the proposal from being approved.

According to Szijarto, the issue of the passage of troops and cargo for the EU training mission through Hungary will always be decided individually.