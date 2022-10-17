As a result of the enemyʼs morning strikes, 585 settlements were left without electricity

As a result of the morning strikes, 585 settlements in the country remain without power. The units of the State Emergency Service attract mobile power plants to supply electricity to the population, where it possible.
First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevgeny Yenin informed about this on the air of the national telethon.
According to him, work on dismantling rubble in Kyiv is still ongoing. During the liquidation of the consequences of the attack, a second attack took place, during which two employees of the State Emergency Service were wounded.
- On the morning of October 17, Russia again attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 drones over the center of the country. 28 drones flew in the direction of Kyiv, most of them were shot down, but there was damage to the energy infrastructure and a hit to a residential building in the center of the capital — at least four people died. Three people died and the energy infrastructure was damaged in Sumy region. The Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in the Kamyanka district, Dnipropetrovsk region.