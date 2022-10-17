The Ministry of Defense asks not to publish the registration number of downed drones. It helps the enemy

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) calls on Ukrainians to stop unknowingly spreading intelligence information.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar.

"Today, Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones. Subsequently, some users of social networks posted photos of the wreckage of the downed Shaheds. Allegedly, there is nothing to worry about. We are proud of the work of our Air Defense Forces. But. Little by little, we have to learn to think like a soldier. And think a little ahead," she noted.

According to Malyar, publishing photos of downed drones could harm the Defense Forces.

"In the event that the photo shows the registration number of an enemy drone. After all, from this information, the adversary can obtain an important conclusion for him — whether a certain device reached the target," explained the deputy head of the MDU and added that it should not be clear on the photos where the photo was taken.

"Letʼs avoid unwitting dissemination of intelligence information. Some contributors to social networks have already corrected their morning posts, and on the photo with the remains of the downed drones, painted the numbers of the "Shaheds," Malyar summarized.