Drone attack on Kyiv: the body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble of a house

The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv that was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

"The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble of a house in Shevchenkivskyi district, where an explosion occurred as a result of a drone attack. Another person is under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Three victims have been hospitalized," the mayor said. At the scene of the incident, Klitschko said that a total of 28 drones were flying towards Kyiv, 23 of which were shot down.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported that an elderly woman was rescued from the third floor of the building.