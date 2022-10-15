Musk said that Russia is trying to destroy Starlink

The founder of the SpaceX company, Elon Musk, said that Russia is trying to destroy the work of the Starlink satellite Internet system.
Musk wrote about this on Twitter.
"Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To safeguard, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards defense. Enev so, Starlink may still die," Musk wrote.
The founder of SpaceX also stated that "at the front, all types of communication are destroyed, only Starlink works."
- On October 14, CNN reported that SpaceX warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine unless the US military provided tens of millions of dollars a month.
- Later, Elon Musk confirmed plans to refuse to finance Starlink in Ukraine. “SpaceX is not asking for reimbursement, but neither can it continue to fund the existing system and send several thousand more terminals that use 100 times more data than the average household. Itʼs irrational," Musk wrote on Twitter.