Musk said that Russia is trying to destroy Starlink

The founder of the SpaceX company, Elon Musk, said that Russia is trying to destroy the work of the Starlink satellite Internet system.

Musk wrote about this on Twitter.

"Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To safeguard, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards defense. Enev so, Starlink may still die," Musk wrote.

The founder of SpaceX also stated that "at the front, all types of communication are destroyed, only Starlink works."