Politico: EU intends to increase military support to Ukraine and train 15,000 soldiers

The European Union plans to allocate €500 million for compensation to member countries for weapons transferred to Ukraine, which will ensure new flows of weapons, as well as for a training program for Ukrainian troops.

Politico writes about this with reference to several EU diplomats.

The plan is to train 15,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of the EU for a period of two years. The decision on the exercises and the allocation of €500 million will be made on October 17 at the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries in Luxembourg.

Regarding training, the publication notes that this is a new level. Previously, training for servicemen of the Armed Forces was offered and conducted only by individual EU countries, and not at the level of the entire Union. If the decision is made, then the training mission can be started in a month.