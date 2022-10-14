A fire broke out at a substation in Belgorod, Russia. The authorities tell about the shelling

A fire broke out at a substation in Belgorod, Russia. Prior to that, local residents reported a series of explosions in the sky, claiming the operation of air defense systems.
The regional public was informed about the fire at the substation in the area of the Luch thermal power plant. The governor of the region confirmed this fact. He announced the shelling, but did not specify who exactly aimed at the object.
At 8:05 p.m., Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that the fire had been extinguished. He did not report any casualties.
- On October 13, several events took place in the Belgorod region. At first, explosions rang out in the regional center, probably from air defense, and later a rocket hit a high-rise building. The authorities say that it was an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but monitoring groups are inclined to think that it was a Russian missile. The customs checkpoint in Shebekino and the village of Krasne also came under fire.
- In the evening, an ammunition depot exploded near Belgorod.