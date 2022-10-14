A fire broke out at a substation in Belgorod, Russia. The authorities tell about the shelling

A fire broke out at a substation in Belgorod, Russia. Prior to that, local residents reported a series of explosions in the sky, claiming the operation of air defense systems.

The regional public was informed about the fire at the substation in the area of the Luch thermal power plant. The governor of the region confirmed this fact. He announced the shelling, but did not specify who exactly aimed at the object.

At 8:05 p.m., Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that the fire had been extinguished. He did not report any casualties.