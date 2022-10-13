An ammunition depot explodes near Belgorod. The authorities say about shelling of the Armed Forces

Explosions rang out in the Russian Belgorod in the evening. Later, the local authorities reported on the detonation of ammunition depots outside the city and their subsequent detonation.
A warehouse explodes in the village of Oktyabrskoe, 20 km from Belgorod. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that he was fired upon by Ukrainian troops. According to him, there are allegedly no victims and victims.
- On October 13, several events took place in the Belgorod region. At first, explosions rang out in the regional center, probably from air defense, and later a rocket hit a high-rise building. The authorities say that it was an attack by the Armed Forces, but monitoring groups are inclined to think that it was a Russian missile. The customs checkpoint in Shebekino and the village of Krasne also came under fire.