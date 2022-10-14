People from the occupied territories who have lost their documents will be able to return from abroad with a birth certificate

Citizens of Ukraine over the age of 18 who have lost their documents will be able to return from abroad if they have a birth certificate.

This was reported in the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT).

Such people will be identified later, already on the territory of Ukraine. Citizens of Ukraine under the age of 18 can also return to the country if they have a birth certificate, and the State Border Service will independently enter data about a person into the database.

Also, the working group of the Ministry of TOT decided to expand the powers of Ukrainian consulates in Kazakhstan, Turkey, Georgia, Estonia and Latvia in order to simplify the procedure for issuing a temporary permit for returning to Ukraine.