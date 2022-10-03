The State Border Service informed who can leave Ukraine to the EU with an internal passport

Women, children and disabled people evacuating from war zones can leave the European Union with the internal passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the State Border Service.

"Due to humanitarian circumstances and according to previously reached agreements with neighboring countries, the departure of Ukrainian citizens abroad under the conditions of the legal regime of martial law on the territory of Ukraine is carried out using the internal passport document of a citizen of Ukraine," the statement reads.

At the same time, the State Registration Service recommends that Ukrainians contact the competent authority of the EU country to which they plan to travel. They will tell you there whether an internal passport will be sufficient to enter a particular country.