“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched the sale of season tickets for electric trains in ten regions of Ukraine

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launched the sale of season tickets for travel on electric trains in 10 regions of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

From October 13, season tickets can be purchased in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" chatbot and in all messengers. They give the right to travel on suburban flights in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The price of the season ticket starts at 200 hryvnias and depends on the specific route. Passengers can ride electric trains unlimitedly for 30 days.