Zelensky responded to the petition to cancel visa-free travel with Belarus

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded to a petition demanding the cancellation of the visa-free regime with Belarus.

Zelensky suggested the government to consider the issue of visa-free cancellation, as well as to continue the relevant work taking into account the situation and to protect the national interests of the state.

The President reminded that the border of Ukraine with Belarus is closed to the entry of citizens of Belarus and other foreigners from February 26, 2022. Thus, all checkpoints on the border with Belarus are closed, except for one in Volyn, which operates in a limited mode — Ukrainians returning to the territory of the country are processed there.