The Ukrainian military shot down four Russian helicopters in 18 minutes

The Ukrainian military shot down four enemy attack helicopters in 18 minutes.

This is reported by the Air Force Command.

"From 08:40 a.m. to 08:58 a.m. on October 12, the Air Forceʼs anti-aircraft missile units destroyed at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52) in the south of Ukraine. These helicopters were providing fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction," the message reads.

According to preliminary data, one helicopter fell on the territory liberated from the occupiers, the rest — behind the front line. "Combat work was carried out on two more helicopters, so there is a high probability that the number of confirmed downed helicopters will increase," the Air Force Command added.