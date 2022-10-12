The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 270 more Russian invaders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 270 more Russian occupiers during the day of October 11. In total, the Russian Federation has lost 63 380 soldiers since the beginning of the war.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of October 12.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

2 505 tanks (+1 over the past day);

5 181 combat armored vehicles (19);

1 507 artillery systems (11);

355 rocket salvo systems (2);

182 air defense means (1);

268 aircraft;

235 helicopters;

1 129 drones (15);

315 cruise missiles (20);

15 warships/boats;

3 927 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (11);

136 units of special equipment.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

These numbers are preliminary as intelligence continues to come in. The General Staff will separately publish updated data during the day.