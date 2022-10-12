The USA will allocate $4.5 billion to Ukraine to support the state budget

In the coming weeks, the United States plans to allocate $4.5 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine.
Reuters writes about it.
Such a statement was made by the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Serhiy Marchenko.
She added that the United States had joined Ukraineʼs main creditors in suspending payments to service the countryʼs bilateral debt this year and next.
Yellen also called on partners and allies to quickly fulfill their commitments to support Ukraine and align with the United States as Russia continues its attacks on the country.
- The day before, the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi stated that Ukraine will need at least $38 billion in external financing next year.
- The European Commission is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with about €1.5 billion in budget support every month in 2023.
- On October 4, it was reported that Ukraine will receive $529.9 million in additional financing from the World Bank for urgent needs.