The water level in the Dnipro River has risen. The authorities of Kyiv explain this by the work of hydroelectric plants

The Kyiv authorities explained the rise in the water level in the Dnipro River by the intensive work of hydroelectric plants.

This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"The rise in the water level is related to the peculiarities of the work of the Kyiv and Kaniv HPPs, which work in an intensive mode to maintain the unified energy system of Ukraine," the KCSA stated.

The KCSA emphasizes that city services are monitoring the situation. According to experts, the water level will stabilize within a week.

"As informed by PrJSC "Ukrhydroenergo", the hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and gas power plant (GPP) are working normally. The company continues to provide coverage of peak loads, frequency and power regulation, as well as a mobile emergency reserve in the unified energy system of Ukraine," the city administration explained.

The city asks residents to reduce the use of powerful electrical appliances, especially during the evening peak hours — from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.