Russia fired at a substation in Dnipropetrovsk region. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely de-energized

Russia shelled the "Dniprovska" substation in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, the "Dniprovska" NPP communication line was accidentally opened and the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) was completely de-energized.

"Energoatom" informed about this in the morning of October 13.

After that, the diesel generators were switched on automatically. "Energoatom" prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the ZNPP. However, as of 10:00 a.m., the Russian side does not allow the companyʼs convoy of vehicles to pass.

According to Ukrainian intelligence services, as of October 10, all six units of the ZNPP are in a "cold state". Powering the station, including security systems, was carried out at the expense of the 750 kV overhead line "Dniprovska".