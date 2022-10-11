Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia again — seven people were killed and seven more wounded

The Russians again shelled the Zaporizhzhia region with MLRS and artillery. Seven people died and the same number were injured.
This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
"The flights arrived in the city of Orikhiv and the village of Stepnohirsk," he noted.
- On the morning of October 11, Russian troops began massive shelling across the country; in particular, they attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles. Two missiles hit a car dealership, the others hit an educational institution, one person was killed. Russian invaders attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant in the Vinnytsia region with two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and later attacked again, injuring six rescuers. Since the beginning of the day on October 11, the Russian army has fired 28 cruise missiles over Ukraine. 20 of them were shot down by the Air Defense Forces.