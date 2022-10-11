General Staff: Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 cruise missiles and 11 Russian drones

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 32 air targets in different directions, namely 21 cruise missiles and 11 drones.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At night, the Russians launched eight Iranian strike drones at critical infrastructure facilities in the Mykolaiv region. All these drones destroyed the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during an online meeting of the "Great Seven" countries that Russia had ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran. It was with them that it began to actively attack the territory of Ukraine from the beginning of September.