”Ukrenergo”: Power outages are still possible in Kyiv

NEC "Ukrenergo" stated that in the evening in Kyiv, they may still turn off the power supply.

They say that power supply has been restored to almost the entire territory of Ukraine after yesterdayʼs missile attack by the Russians, but restoration work in the Kyiv region and central regions is still ongoing.

"This evening in Kyiv and the central regions, consumer restrictions are applied again, but in the afternoon, it was possible to do without them [...]. The introduction of such measures is connected with the need to unload the energy infrastructure for quick restoration work. Schedules of emergency shutdowns can last more than 2 hours and are published on the websites of regional companies," the company reported.

For now, Ukrainians are asked not to turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.